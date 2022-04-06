Good news for locals with plans for popular Kildare bar to expand

File Photo
A planning application has been submitted for a well-known pub in Naas town.
Plans have been lodged to expand The Forge Inn on South Main Street.
Designs include a four-floor structure including basement.
There will be a three-storey glazed corner extension to the existing pub building which is a protected structure.
A new landscaped plaza including seats is also planned.
A planning application was submitted to Kildare County Council by Naas-based company Central Tower Limited.
Some buildings will be demolished as part of the expansion.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.