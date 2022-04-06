Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, April 6

The death has occurred of Donie O'Brien

Sallins, Naas, Kildare / Castlebar, Mayo



Donie O’Brien, 5th April 2022, Sallins, Naas, Co. Kildare and late of Clogher, Turlough, Castlebar, peacefully, after a long illness in the Beacon Hospital, Dublin.

Deeply beloved, cherished and utterly adored by his loving wife Laura, parents Anne and Dan, sister Edel and her partner Paul, brother Denny and his partner Thais, parents-in-law David and Alice, brothers-in-law Gordon and Jens, sisters-in-law Gwen and Mary, nieces and nephews Ellie-Mae, Tírnan, Rory, Emer, Jamie, and Nina, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace Donie

Remains reposing at the family home in Clogher,Turlough, Castlebar (F23 XN70) this Thursday evening from 5pm-7pm, with removal on Friday morning at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 12 noon in Ballintubber Abbey (F12 W584).

Donie will be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to the current Covid-19 guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks and no hand-shaking. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation and consideration at this difficult time. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Mayo Hospice.

Donie’s funeral Mass will be streamed live at be streamed live at https://www.churchtv.ie/ballintubber/

The death has occurred of Ann Conway (née Mooney)

38 Tullyglass Crescent, Shannon, Clare / Rathangan, Kildare



Formerly of New Street, Rathangan, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully in University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Seamus and her brother Anthony.

Deeply missed by her loving family sons Mel, Stephen, Aidan, Cathal and Rossa, daughters-in-law Maria, Andrea, Siobhan and Michelle, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Paul, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence (eircode V14 HC62) this Wednesday (6th April) from 6pm to 7:30pm.

Arriving for funeral Mass in Mary Immaculate Church Shannon at 11am on Thursday followed by burial afterwards in Illaunmanagh Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on http://www.facebook.com/Shannon.Parish.Killaloe/

Messages of sympathy can be sent to Mc Mahon Funeral Directors.

The death has occurred of Mary (May) Dunne

Hillview, Punchesgrange, Newbridge, Kildare



Dunne, Mary (May), Hillview, Punchesgrange, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, April 5th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Margaret, her brothers Jim, Mick, Tom and Paddy and her sister Rita. Sadly missed by her nephew Pat, niece Mary, cousins Margaret and Carmel, relatives, extended family, neighbours and friends.



May she rest in peace.



Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Thursday from 4pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen, at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Joe) KESSIE

Earl's Court Drive, Kill, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



Beloved husband of Yvonne and father of David, Jennifer, Hubert and Roy. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers Willie, Noel, and Dominic, sisters Pam and Lillian, daughters-in-law Sarah and Orla, son-in-law Tony, David's partner Caroline, grandchildren Luke, Finn, Ryan, Will, Adam and Hugh, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

"May Joseph Rest In Peace"

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for Funeral Mass at 11am and afterwards to Newland's Cross crematorium. The Mass will be streamed on https://www.killparish.ie The service will be streamed from the crematorium on https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish kidney Association Beaumont at https://ika.ie/make-a-contribution/

Please be aware of Covid precautions if visiting the family at their home, in the church and the Crematorium. Please wear a mask.

The death has occurred of Pat O'Hara

Oaklawns, Kilmeague, Kildare



Formerly of Milltown, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully at home.

Sadly missed by his loving sons Nicky and Darren and their mother Ann, daughters in law Gina and Louise, grandson Simon, brothers Joe and Christy, sisters Mary, Frances, Alice, Rose and Nancy, brothers and sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Pat rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Allenwood from 5 pm on Thursday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St Brigids Church, Milltown for requiem mass at 10 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.