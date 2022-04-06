Gas Networks Ireland looking for apprentices like Kildare man who is now qualified

Leixlip’s Cathal Browne, who completed an apprenticeship with Gas Networks Ireland, said it was one of the best decisions he’s made.

Cathal has been with the national utility seven years and is now a qualified fitter working to connect new homes and businesses to the national gas network.

“Doing a four-year pipe fitting apprenticeship with Gas Networks Ireland was a brilliant experience,” Cathal said.

“Not only did I get to work with my hands as well as my head, and learn from people who have years of experience, but I also got to work all over Ireland and spend time in both the Munster Technological University in Cork and the Dundalk Institute of Technology.”

Gas Networks Ireland is currently searching for 14 of the country’s top recruits to join its sought-after and highly regarded Apprenticeship Programme commencing this October.

It was while attending Coláiste Chiaráin in Leixlip that his mother suggested he apply to the Gas Networks Ireland apprenticeship programme.

“My advice to leaving cert students is that college is not the only option available after secondary school,” Cathal said.

“In my opinion doing an apprenticeship is one of the best moves you can make, as firstly you get paid, secondly you are immersed in the job every day and thirdly you attain a qualification in your craft.”

The four-year salaried programme provides mentor-led apprenticeships working on Ireland’s €2.7bn, 14,617km national gas network, which is considered one of the safest and most modern gas networks in the world.

Successful candidates will help to maintain and operate Ireland’s national gas infrastructure trusted by 710,000 Irish homes and businesses to provide efficient and reliable energy to meet their heating, cooking, transport and manufacturing needs.

They will also play a role in delivering a cleaner energy future for Ireland, as Gas Networks Ireland works to replace natural gas with renewable gases, such as biomethane and hydrogen.

Facilitated in partnership with SOLAS, apprentices receive on-site training with Gas Networks Ireland technical training coaches and attend formal classes in the Educational Training Boards, Meta facility and in appropriate Institutes of Technology.

On completion of the Apprenticeship Programme, successful trainees will be awarded a QQI Level 6 Advanced Certificate Craft - the national and international requirement for craftsperson status.

Speaking about the programme, Gas Networks Ireland’s Director of People, Nicola McSweeney said:

“The apprenticeship programme is vitally important for Gas Networks Ireland, as it allows us to attract the best talent and develop our plumbers and engineers of the future.

“Joining as an apprentice opens up a world of possibilities within the organisation. We are very proud to have a number of employees, who initially joined over 30 years ago as apprentices who are still part of the Gas Networks Ireland team today, including our Gas Technical Competency Training Manager, Brian Flynn, who now leads the apprenticeships training.

“We have a lot of knowledge to share and I look forward to welcoming our new apprentices.”

For further information and to apply to the Apprenticeship Scheme, please visit; www.gasnetworks.ie/careers. Closing date for applications is Monday 25 April.