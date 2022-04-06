PHOTOS: Naas gardaí involved in CAB operation seizing assets of Kildare drug trafficker

Cash totalling over €13k was seized / Photos by An Garda Síochána
Gardaí confirmed the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) in conjunction with local Gardaí in the Naas District and supported by the Emergency Response Unit and the Customs Dog Unit, conducted a search operation in Counties Kildare, Kilkenny and Wexford this morning.
The operation involved searches at six separate locations and resulted in the seizure of the following assets:
1. BMW X5, 211 Registration;
2. BMW Motorcycle, 151 Registration;
3. Yamaha Motorcycle, 141 Registration;
4. Cash totalling €13,500;
5. Twelve watches including six Rolex watches, two Audemars Piguet watches and two Cartier watches;
6. A large number of devices along with hard drives and documentation was also seized.
A Garda spokesperson added: "This morning’s operation was conducted in the context of an on-going CAB proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets linked to a significant drug trafficker and his associates residing in the Kildare area.
"The case was referred to the Bureau by a profiler working in the Naas Garda District and reflects the continued importance of the asset profiler network in identifying CAB targets nationwide.
"No arrests were made.
"Investigations are ongoing."
