LATEST: Council to shut down south Kildare road for ONE YEAR

FILE PHOTO
Kildare County Council is to close a road in Athy for a total of 12 months to facilitate the construction of the Athy Distributor Road.
Being shut to the public is the Canal Side - the cul-de-sac from the Lock Master’s House to the intersection with the disused railway line at the back of Etex Group (formerly Tegral Holdings Limited).
The closure will take place from Wednesday, May 4, 2022 to Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
The local authority has given official public notice of the closure under Section 75 of the Roads Act, 1993.
Any objections or observations should be lodged in writing or by email to the Council before 5pm on April 11.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.