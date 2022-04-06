Search

06 Apr 2022

Area road projects for Clane discussed at Kildare County Council meeting

Area road projects for Clane discussed at Kildare County Council meeting

Ciarán Mather

06 Apr 2022

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An update has been given on the roads design projects for the Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) by a senior engineer with Kildare County Council (KCC).

Stephen Deegan, who specialises in road projects and planning, delivered the update via a visual presentation at the latest KCC meeting for the MD on Friday, April 4.

He told those in attendance that he had four teams working on the road design plans, which includes: the Maynooth Eastern Ring Road, the Leixlip-Maynooth interim cycle scheme, and the Celbridge Road, in addition to the Ardstown Housing Project.

For the Eastern Ring Road, it was notably revealed that the project will receive €2 million in funding this year, followed by €10 million in 2023 and €22.875 million in 2024 respectively.

Each area was also given climate action objectives, which it said emphasised 'resilience, adaptation, mitigation and carbon and energy savings.'

Mr Deegan also said that his teams are involved in the transport strategies of Sallins and Naas, Kildare, Newbridge and Maynooth, as well as junction repairs and bridge rehabilitation programmes.

The senior engineer was asked a number of questions from different political representatives.

He confirmed to Fine Gael councillor Brendan Weld that Dag Weld’s Cross would be investigated, and likewise told FG Cllr Brendan Wyse that the Allenwood Cross would be looked into as part of the roads design plan.

Mr Deegan also told Labour’s Cllr Angela Feeney that he would engage with the Kildare Access Network regarding the plan, to make sure it also services people with different needs.

Another KCC engineer, Cyril Buggie, answered a question from FG Cllr Tim Durkan, and told him that he would investigate the issue of vegetation that has been growing all over the Jackson Bridge.

