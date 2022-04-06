"We salute your personal bravery" - Kildare TD tells Ukrainian president

Kildare South TD and the Dáil's Ceann Comhairle Seán O Fearghaíl has told the Ukrainian president that the war in his country is barbaric and horrendous.

The Kildare native was speaking as leader Volodymyr Zelensky made a historic speech to TDs and Senators gathered in the Dáil chamber this morning.

Addressing Mr Zelensky, the Ceann Comhairle said: "As Ukrainian people continue to die, we must act. What we have seen in recent days and the extent of the barbaric actions visited upon the people of Ukraine is simply horrendous. We need international courts to give a transparent and fair reckoning for the bloodshed in these heinous crimes."

Mr O Fearghail also saluted the personal bravery of Mr Zelensky over the past weeks and added: "We salute the outstanding bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian people in the face of unprovoked aggression."

He added: "While Ireland is a militarily neutral country, we are not politically neutral. We do not stand idly by. We will not, as W.B. Yeats might have said, forsake the little streets hurled upon the great.

"We will continue to offer practical, on-the-ground support to our Ukrainian friends. We will also continue to welcome those forced to leave Ukraine seeking safety on foreign shores.

"Mr. President, we Irish are aware of the pain of separation and the loss of our people to distant lands.

"At this challenging time, those forced to leave Ukraine are welcome here in Ireland and they will be supported and assisted until such time as they are free to return to rebuild their damaged homeland, an exercise we will help you with."

Mr Zelensky said he noted that Ireland has decided not to remain neutral on the disaster that Russia has inflicted on his country - and that he was grateful to every citizen of Ireland and for the country's support of sanctions against Russia.