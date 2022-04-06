Search

06 Apr 2022

Calves being sold in Kilcullen Mart with proceeds going to Ukraine

Calves in a paddock - FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

06 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Tens of thousands of euro is expected to be raised for Ukraine with a sale of over 50 calves at Kilcullen Mart on April 20.

Kildare & West Wicklow IFA has organised the Calves for Ukraine event with 100% of all proceeds going to the Irish Red Cross which is working with citizens of the war-torn country.


Kilcullen Mart is owneed by Leinster Marts co-operative society which also has marts in Carlow, Kilcullen and Borris.
Patricia Lawler of Kilcullen Mart said: “At the moment we have farmers offering over 50 calves — but this could increase.”
Beef calves can currently fetch prices of between €400 and €500 — which could see up to €25,000 raised at the event.
Patricia added: “If you can bring a fundraising idea to farmers, there is no better sector to come in behind you and support it.
“That’s the great thing about the farming community, and this is a very generous gesture by all the farmers donating calves.”

Free of charge
Patricia said that 100% of the proceeds of the sale will go to the Irish Red Cross Ukraine Fund as Mart staff are volunteering their services free of charge and there is no charge for use of the facilities is also free.
Kilcullen is currently the only livestock mart in County Kildare following the closures over the years of facilities in Naas, Maynooth and Athy.
For more information, see kilcullen.marteye.ie.

