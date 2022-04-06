"Send Curragh rockets to Ukraine" - Kildare TD's call in Dáil to Taoiseach

Kildare South TD Cathal Berry has called on the Taoiseach to send anti-tank rockets from the Curragh to war-torn Ukraine.

The former member of the elite Army Ranger Wing told the Dáil that the Ukrainian army needed the defensive weapons to repel new attacks by Russia.

Mr Berry was speaking after Volodymyr Zelensky made a historic to TDs and Senators gathered in the Dáil chamber.

The TD said: "One hour's drive from here in the Curragh Camp, there are hundreds of anti-tank rockets nearing the end of their shelf life that could very easily be transferred to the Ukraine defence forces.

"The reason that is so important is that we know the Russians are preparing a massive offensive in the east at the moment and that this offensive is likely to be successful but it does not have to be this way.

"We have learned from the successful defence of Kyiv that the future is not written in stone. It has yet to be decided and it will be determined not just by fate but by decisions and actions of the people in this Chamber over the next few days.

"For precisely those reasons, I urge the Taoiseach to send protective, defensive weapons to Ukraine in order that we stop the Russian advance, that we drag Russia to the negotiating table and that together we alter the course of history. Slava Ukraini."