06 Apr 2022

Bike repair stations considered for Kildare's Royal Canal Greenway

Maynooth Harbour, part of the Royal Canal Greenway

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

06 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The installation of a number of bike repair stations around the Royal Canal Greenway was proposed at the latest Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting on Friday, April 1.

Fine Gael councillor Tim Durkan asked Kildare County Council (KCC) to do so in a motion, citing the need to aid cyclists on their journeys.

He also asked KCC in a follow-up motion to request Waterways Ireland on his behalf to carry out surface repairs on the Royal Canal Greenway between Maynooth and Kilcock.

Cost

In response to the first motion, KCC said that it 'will engage with Waterways Ireland to determine the types of infrastructure provided on other Greenways, the funding mechanism used to provide, install and maintain the stations.'

KCC added that consideration will also need to be given to the ongoing costs and maintenance of this infrastructure. 

Replying to Cllr Durkan’s second motion, KCC said that the MD’s designated engineer will liaise with the Waterways Ireland counterpart to arrange for necessary maintenance to be carried out.

