KILDARE WEATHER: Mainly dry this morning with temperatures expected to drop
A blustery start this morning with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will gradually ease later this morning and by the afternoon they will die out leaving cloudy skies and weakening northwesterly winds. Feeling rather cool with highs of 8 to 10 degrees.
The cloudy skies will gradually clear as the winds continue to ease. It will stay largely dry too but our temperatures will drop below freezing in places with -2 to +2 degrees expected and a touch of frost in sheltered areas too.
Pollen Forecast
Low on Thursday and Friday.
Blustery this morning with some sunny spells.⛅️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 7, 2022
Showers in Connacht, Ulster & west Munster will extend to all areas, but will become more isolated this evening. Fresh gusty northwest winds will gradually ease
Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees️ pic.twitter.com/P46XzcgxTr
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.