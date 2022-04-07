Kildare Death Notices for today: Thursday, April 7

The death has occurred of Olive Daly (née Cribbon)

St. Patrick's Park, Rathangan, Kildare



Olive Daly (nee Cribbon) St. Patrick's Park, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, April 6th 2022. Suddenly.

May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Tom DOWLING

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Kilcullen, Kildare



It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Tom Dowling on 3rd April 2022. Beloved husband of the late Colette and loving father of Susan, Barry and Emma. Very sadly missed by his loving son and daughters, daughter in-law Cathy, sons in-law Graham and Joe, adoring grandchildren and great-grandchild, Lana, Matthew, Eden, Robyn, baby Sam, Jessica, Oisín, Conor and Sean, sister Fionnuala and brother in-law Dick, partner Catherine, nieces, nephews, extended family and great friends, especially in Castlewarden Golf Club.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Willbrook Rathfarnham on Sunday afternoon from 3pm - 5pm for immediate family and close friends. Removal on Monday morning to Church of the Holy Spirit Ballyroan arriving for 10 am Funeral Mass followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium Harold's Cross. The Funeral Mass may be viewed by following the link https://www.ballyroanparish.ie and afterwards at 12 noon in the Garden Chapel at Mount Jerome Crematorium by following the link https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

The death has occurred of Christopher Flynn

Celbridge, Kildare



Flynn, Christopher (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) - April 5th, 2022. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Catherine, sons Paul and David, daughter Ann, brothers Anthony and Gerald, sister Mona, his grandchildren and great granddaughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing on Thursday evening (April 7th) at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Celbridge, between 5 o'clock and 7 o'clock.

Removal on Friday (April 8th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge, arriving for 12.30 o’clock Requiem Mass followed by Funeral to Newlands Cross Crematorium.

For live-streaming, please click HERE.

A private family burial will take place at a later date in Framingham, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

Family flowers only, please.

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Nora (Nonie) Gorman (née Cashin)

Blackhall, Clane, Kildare



Gorman (nee Cashin), Nora (Nonie), Blackhall, Clane, Co. Kildare, April 5th 2022, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late John, deeply regretted by her loving sons Sean and Brendan, daughter Margot, daughters-in-law Angela and Catherine, sisters Mary and Peg, brother Noel, grandchildren Katie, Clare, John and Mark, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4-8pm. Removal on Friday at 9.30am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 10am funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Hickey

Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Kildare / Dublin / Cork



Hickey, Patrick (Pat), Maynooth Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and late of Dublin and Cork, April 5th 2022, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown surrounded by his wife and son. Sadly missed by his loving wife Deirdre, son Daragh, brother John, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many good friends.

Rest In Peace

Pat will be reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, tomorrow, Thursday, from 6pm-8pm. Removal from the funeral home on Friday at approx. 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth, for 11.30am Funeral Mass, followed by committal at 1.30pm in the Garden Chapel, Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross. Those who are unable to attend the funeral, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday at 11.30am by clicking on the following link : https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/

The Committal Serivce can be viewed live on Friday at 1.30pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family flowers only please, donations can be made in memory of Pat to the Irish Heart Foundation by clicking on the following link : https://irishheart.ie/ways-to-give/