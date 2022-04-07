LATEST: Kildare Gardaí seize €6k worth of drugs after searching Newbridge property

€6,000 worth of amphetamines were seized / PHOTO: KILDARE GARDA DIVISION
As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí have seized €6,000 worth of drugs and arrested a man following a search operation in Newbridge last night.
Gardaí conducted a search at a property in Ballymany Mews.
During the this search, approximately €6,000 worth of amphetamines were seized.
A Garda spokesperson said: "All of the seized drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
"A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to this incident.
"He has since been charged and investigations are ongoing."
