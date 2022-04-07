Search

07 Apr 2022

Sexton starts as Leinster side named for Round of 16 clash against Connacht

Sexton starts as Leinster side named for Round of 16 clash against Connacht

Backs coach Felipe Contepomi, left, and head coach Leo Cullen during Leinster Rugby squad training at UCD in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

07 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

The Leinster Rugby team has been named to face Connacht in the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 tomorrow evening at the Sportsground (Kick Off 8pm - LIVE on BT Sport and RTÉ Radio One).

The return leg between the sides takes place next Friday, April 15, at Aviva Stadium.

Having integrated some of the returning internationals into the lineup for last weekend's win at Thomond Park, Cullen has added captain Johnny Sexton into the matchday squad this week.

The St Mary's College man will be joined in the half-backs by Luke McGrath, playing inside the same back line that started against Munster.

Hugo Keenan remains at full-back with Jimmy O'Brien, scorer of four tries in Leinster's last European outing, and James Lowe on the wings.

Garry Ringrose once again partners Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

In the pack, Cullen has made wholesale changes to the front five with Cian Healy, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony and Josh Murphy coming in.

Behind them, the back row of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan goes unchanged.

The replacements bench contains James Tracy, Ed Byrne, Michael Ala'alatoa, Devin Toner, Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne and Ciarán Frawley.

Leinster Rugby team v Connacht (appearances in brackets):

15. Hugo Keenan (39)
14. Jimmy O'Brien (46)
13. Garry Ringrose (95)
12. Robbie Henshaw (61)
11. James Lowe (60)
10. Johnny Sexton CAPTAIN (178)
9. Luke McGrath (168)

1. Cian Healy (242)
2. Dan Sheehan (22)
3. Tadhg Furlong (120)
4. Ross Molony (132)
5. Josh Murphy (56)
6. Caelan Doris (48)
7. Josh van der Flier (107)
8. Jack Conan (110)

Replacements:

16. James Tracy (140)
17. Ed Byrne (81)
18. Michael Ala'alatoa (17)
19. Devin Toner (277)
20. Max Deegan (81)
21. Jamison Gibson-Park (109)
22. Ross Byrne (121)
23. Ciarán Frawley (48)

Referee - Karl Dickson (RFU)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media