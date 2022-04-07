Temporary buildings planned for Mondello Park in Kildare

Porsche cars at Mondello / PHOTO: MONDELLO PARK
A temporary two-storey building is being planned at Mondello Park in Kildare.
Mondello Park Sports Limited has sought approval for the demolition of existing four portacabin structures.
Planning permisison is sought for a two-storey modular structure to provide for a reception area, a briefing area and amenities including kitchenette, toilets and changing rooms on the ground floor.
Accommodation on the first floor is also planned for a command centre and a covered roof area associated with the racing school, according to Construction Information Services.
