Kilcullen tennis club and KARE awarded Best Community Engagement Programme for Kildare

Eamonn Quirke KARE, Niamh Crosbie, Kilcullen Tennis Club and Cormac Doherty, coach at Kilcullen Tennis Club.
Members of Kilcullen tennis club, Logstown Kilcullen in conjunction with KARE have received an award for “Best Community Engagement Programme” from CARA Sport Inclusion Ireland for their subsidised inclusive tennis coaching “Enjoy Tennis” Programme for People with Intellectual Disabilities.
Eleven awards were presented by Matt Cooper of Today FM at a reception at Farmleigh House on Thursday March 31 2022.
ENJOY TENNIS is the Tennis Ireland programme for players with a disability to learn and enjoy playing tennis in clubs around Ireland.
It began in 2015 and was developed by Tennis Ireland following research which showed that players with a disability typically had no access to tennis as a sport.
This has proven to be very successful for the players, service organisations, coaches and clubs involved and now involves 1200 players, with a range of abilities playing tennis on a regular basis in 80 clubs nationwide.
CARA Sport inclusion is a national organisation providing a collaborative and partnership platform to enhance Sport and Physical Activity opportunities for people with disabilities. Their website is caracentre.ie.
