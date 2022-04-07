BREAKING: Major investment planned for Kildare business park

The owners of the Naas Enterprise Business Park have planned a €100m investment at the site to develop and upgrade facilities and amenities.

The park, located midway between Naas and Newbridge, was bought by Palm Logistics last December.

“We want to make it a nice place to work that is sustainable (and) to make it the leading logistics park in Ireland. It would be as nice to work in as an office park” said Tim Jones, a director of Palm Capital. Palm Logistics is an affiliate of Palm Capital.

“As a long-term institutional investor, we intend to transform Naas Enterprise Park into the premier logistics park in Ireland, reflecting best-in-class European logistics parks similar to our successful experiences in other international markets and in Greenogue Logistics Park.

“We look forward to working with all of the businesses who are already in the park, while also attracting new enterprises to locate here in the years ahead.

“The overall area is very well served by the national motorway network including the M7 and national primary routes, with convenient access to all major ports nationwide. This will be appealing for international and Irish companies specialising in areas such as logistics or distribution and also for businesses seeking a convenient office location for their people. This is already evident by the excellent roster of existing businesses who are already located here.

“The future of work is based around principles of sustainability including an enhanced working environment. We’re looking forward to playing our part in the regeneration and sustainability of this very important location for business and employment, while contributing to the wider success of Kildare as a key economic hub on a regional, national and international basis.” The company acquired the park from three entrepreneurs and it had previously been bought out of receivership.

Giacomo Mastantuono, an associate in Palm Capital, said businesses need to expand.

“It is a fundamentally a good park, but it needs investment,” he said.

Some 2,000 people work there.