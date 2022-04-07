Primary school in Kildare raises over €3k for Ukraine with bake sale

Scoil Chéile Chríost Rathmore National School recently held a Bake Sale in aid of the Irish Red Cross Ukrainian Crisis Appeal.

The event took place in the school PE Hall last Friday, 1st April.

The school said it was an example of the whole school community coming together to support a very worthy cause.

Principal Lucy Travers said: "From early on Friday morning, donations of cakes and buns were being dropped off by children and parents at the school.

"There was an amazing display of home baking on offer which was organised for display by the boys and girls in 6th Class who did a great job throughout the day serving customers.

"All classes in the school were timetabled to visit the Bake Sale and browse the selection on offer before making a purchase. The school PE Hall was decorated with beautiful art created by the children with Ukrainian flags, posters and sunflowers displayed on the walls around the hall."

The vent raised a total of €3,015 which has now been handed over to the Irish Red Cross towards their appeal.

Ms Travers added: "Thank you to everybody in our school community for your generosity and kindness."