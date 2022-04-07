Woman's lip cut by ex partner in alleged Kildare assault

Naas Courthouse
A woman sustained a cut on the inside of her upper lip in an alleged assault by a man described as her “on and off partner or ex partner”.
The incident took place in west Kildare on February 20 last and the man appeared by videolink at a Naas District Court sitting on April 6.
Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be claimed that the woman was struck by the man with an open hand in an incident at the family home.
Gardaí were called to the scene and there was blood present on her lip.
The court was also told that an altercation took place and the woman was pulled by her hair.
The man had been in custody since March 16.
Judge Desmond Zaidan indicated he would refuse jurisdiction, meaning the case is likely to be heard at the Circuit Court.
