07 Apr 2022

Kildare man found with 'more than €6,000 worth of drugs'

File image

Reporter:

Kildare Now Reporter

07 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

A man allegedly found with more than €6,000 worth of drugs in Naas appeared before a local District Court sitting on April 6.

Alan Braz, 25, whose address was given as 8 Aldergrove, Naas and Brown Island, County Cork is being prosecuted for having the drugs for sale or supply at the Aldergrove address on February 12, 2021.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it will be claimed that some €5,400 worth of cocaine was found along with €1,000 worth of cannabis.

Sgt Kelly also said that a search had taken place.

The case was adjourned to April 24 and Judge Desmond Zaidan indicated that it would likely be tried at the Circuit Court.

Judge Zaidan also told the defendant that if an alibi forms any part of his defence he must inform the prosecuting authorities of this.

