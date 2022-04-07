Search

07 Apr 2022

Exciting times ahead for County Kildare's Curragh Family Resource Centre

Exciting times ahead for County Kildare's Curragh Family Resource Centre

Photo courtesy of Curragh FRC Twitter

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

The Curragh Family Resource Centre has celebrated the publication of their three-year whole service evaluation which also charts the future of its community-based organisation.

Last Monday, April 4, the staff of the Curragh Family Resource Centre hosted a celebration ceremony in their recently refurbished buildings in the Curragh Camp, home of the Defence Forces Training Centre (DFTC), to mark the launch of the report.

The team were joined by key and long-term supporters of the resource centre including government officials from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Department of Defence, and the Department of Foreign Affairs. Colleagues from TUSLA and the HSE also joined in the celebrations which were opened with an address from the General Officer Commanding the DFTC.

These are exciting times for the Curragh Family Resource Centre as they present the evaluation which was carried out by an independent research and evaluation consultant Doctor Daniel Perkins, Penn State University, Professor of Youth and Family Resiliency and Policy.

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media