Exciting times ahead for County Kildare's Curragh Family Resource Centre

Photo courtesy of Curragh FRC Twitter
The Curragh Family Resource Centre has celebrated the publication of their three-year whole service evaluation which also charts the future of its community-based organisation.
Last Monday, April 4, the staff of the Curragh Family Resource Centre hosted a celebration ceremony in their recently refurbished buildings in the Curragh Camp, home of the Defence Forces Training Centre (DFTC), to mark the launch of the report.
The team were joined by key and long-term supporters of the resource centre including government officials from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Department of Defence, and the Department of Foreign Affairs. Colleagues from TUSLA and the HSE also joined in the celebrations which were opened with an address from the General Officer Commanding the DFTC.
These are exciting times for the Curragh Family Resource Centre as they present the evaluation which was carried out by an independent research and evaluation consultant Doctor Daniel Perkins, Penn State University, Professor of Youth and Family Resiliency and Policy.
What a fantastic morning we had celebrating our effective collaborations in our work, with children and families @tusla @KateDuggan8 @eifwill @PatriciaFinla15 @goc_dftc @dftc_pio @philipcoy11 pic.twitter.com/NusfDSZm6y— Curragh FRC (@CurraghFrc) April 4, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.