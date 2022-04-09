Search

11 Apr 2022

Kildare Animals in Need: Kildare dogs find new homes in Sweden

With the Kildare and West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals

Sergei enjoying travels with his family in his new home in Sweden

Reporter:

KWWSPCA

09 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

KWWSPCA@gmail.com

Since 2017, the KWWSPCA has had a link with a Swedish charity that takes rescue dogs from Ireland and rehomes them to Swedish families. The Swedish Charity, Hundar Utan Hem (Dogs Without Homes) advertises the dogs on their website, checks the suitability of the applicants and organises home checks.

If the home is suitable, arrangements are made for the dogs to be transported to Sweden and to a new life.

In 2021, the KWWSPCA sent 14 rescue dogs to be rehomed in Sweden. We would normally look for a home in Ireland first for our rescue dogs.

Some dogs, however, are not so easy to rehome here but are very popular in Sweden. The dogs need to have a rabies vaccination and a pet passport so that they will be ready to travel when a suitable home in Sweden is found.

Our photo shows Sergei who we rehomed in Sweden last August. He goes everywhere with his new owner in his truck and the family says he loves travelling.

Dionne – Looking for a new home

This lovely Belgian Shepherd is still really only a pup at around one year old. Dionne has not had a good start in life, having been recently found as a stray.

She would bowl you over with affection, and came to us with little or no training. With the ongoing patience and work by our volunteers she has already learned a lot and will continue to improve with the love and attention that she is receiving.

Her home should not have children, but while she loves other dogs, another dog in her home should be able to tolerate her boisterous and bouncy play.

A home in a quieter rural location would suit her better than a home in a busy area, and a cat free home would be preferable. She is not suitable as a guard dog or protection dog.

Dionne has been spayed, vaccinated and chipped (chip number 981020002391976, origin Ireland).

If you are interested in offering Dionne a home, please complete and return the expression of interest form on our website kwwspca.ie

About Us

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow.

The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Charity Number, CHY 6280

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

News

