BREAKING: Dr Tony Holohan will not be taking up Trinity College position

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan will not be taking up his secondment with Trinity College and will retire in July, he has confirmed in a statement today.

The appointment had been mired in controversy after it emerged that the Department of Health would be paying his salary.

Commenting on the controversy earlier this week, Taoiseah Micheál Martin said there had to be greater transparency around the planned academic role for outgoing Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at Trinity College.

"There has to be transparency. There has to be good process and procedure," the Taoiseach said.

In a statement today, Dr Holohan outlined his plans.

"I have decided not to proceed with my secondment as Professor of Public Health Leadership and Strategy, Trinity College Dublin.

"I intend to retire as CMO with effect from 1 July to allow the Department of Health sufficient time to advance the process of appointing my successor.

"I do not wish to see the controversy of the last few days continuing. In particular, I wish to avoid any further unnecessary distraction that this has caused to our senior politicians and civil servants.

"My strong belief is that this was a significant opportunity to work with the university sector to develop much needed public health capacity and leadership for the future. In this regard, I would like to thank Trinity College and the Provost for their foresight and support in establishing this role.

"Following my departure, I look forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise outside of the public service," Dr Holohan's statement read.