Kildare piper joins forces with Offaly fiddle player for "gem of an album"

Athy uilleann piper and whistle player Brian Hughes and fiddle player Dave Sheridan have been very well-known musicians on the traditional Irish music scene for many years now, having both recorded highly successful albums in the past.

Brian and Offaly native and Carlow resident Dave have known one another for many years, and have played in sessions together at many different venues during their careers.

But this is the first time that these two musicians have recorded together, and they have certainly produced an absolute gem of an album called However Long The Day, which has been well worth the wait.

Brian has produced six CDs to date, and has become a hugely influential whistle player to musicians all over the world.

Widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, his playing has changed the course of whistle playing as we know it today and his piping has a style which seems to be uniquely perfect for his understated mastery, in particular on the flat set of uilleann pipes.

He is highly sought after for his teaching skills on both whistle and pipes and he has taught, performed and toured at festivals and music schools all over Ireland, England and Europe.

Dave has also recorded many albums over the last number of years, and has become a hugely respected musician at home and abroad.

He has recorded with Ciarán Somers and Nicolas Quemener on a recording called Faoi Bhláth and has also recorded two albums. with The Raw Bar Collective, featuring Brendan McCarthy, Conal O Gráda, Colm Murphy and Nell Ní Chróinín.

He has played all over the globe including tours to China, Japan, Mozambique and USA. Dave is a fiddle player of huge depth and warmth, and he possesses a huge repertoire of music.

This is hugely evident in his beautiful style of playing on this CD, where his phrasing blends perfectly to the sound of both the whistle and the uilleann pipes.

For this new recording, However Long The Day, these two incredible traditional musicians have entwined their musical journeys together, and they have produced a recording full of sound and soul, mystery and magic, depth and delight.

The sound of the uilleann pipes and fiddle has for such a long time been recognised as one of the most glorious combinations in traditional Irish music, but when this fusion of sound is played down in the flat key of C by two masters of their own craft, the sound transforms to something greater than music alone.

The hypnotic trance like quality of the music oozing from these rooted musicians seems to enter every pore, and transports the listener to a very different place indeed.

However Long the Day will transport listeners for many years to come, and will surely be recognised as one of the finest duet pairings we have heard for many years.

The music is further enhanced on this new recording by the amazingly talented musicians Garry O Briain, Jim Higgins, Michelle Sheridan and Eric de Buitlear, who all feature on the album.

Brian and Dave will be performing at the launch and will be joined by Eric De Buitléar on guitar and vocals.

The album is being praised by critics and already attracting significant air play on local and national radio stations.

However Long The Day will be launched in a free event in Athy Library on April 23 at 7.30pm