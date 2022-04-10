Search

11 Apr 2022

Founder of Kildare bookshop retires after nearly 40 years

John and Mary Byrne outside The Maynooth Bookshop in the 1980s

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

10 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

It was the end of an era in Maynooth earlier this month when the founder of The Maynooth Bookshop retired after nearly 40 years.

John Byrne served his last customer at the independent outlet on Main Street on April 1.

The bookstore is now run by John's Cian Byrne.

Cian said: “Many of you will know this already but my dad John retires after 39 years working in the bookstore.”

He added: “We are all delighted for John’s retirement but his unbelievable knowledge, wit and generosity will be missed.”

To mark the retirement, Cian shared a photo on social media of his parents outside the premises in the 1980s.

The family also run an outlet at Maynooth University.

News

