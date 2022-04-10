Leaving cert oral exams postponed at short notice for 500 pupils

Around 500 Leaving Certificate students had their Irish oral examinations postponed this weekend due to examiners being unable to attend because of high levels of Covid in society.

Seven schools have been affected, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) said.

Oral examinations are beginning in 750 schools across Ireland this weekend with tests in Irish and modern foreign languages.

A statement from the SEC said: “In a change to the timing this year, these examinations and the examinations in Leaving Certificate Music, are being held over the Easter holiday period commencing in schools April 9 and running until April 14.

“The SEC has advised seven schools that some Irish oral examinations scheduled to take place from this weekend must be postponed, as the examiners appointed to examination centres in those schools are unable to attend.

“Approximately 500 students are impacted from the total of 52,000 examinations to be held in this subject.

“Information has been provided to the affected schools to support communication with students and parents.

“In a message provided to the schools to pass on to students, the SEC has apologised to the Leaving Certificate students concerned that it has been necessary to reschedule these examinations.”

The SEC statement continued: “Leaving Certificate students will receive more details of their rescheduled examination from their school closer to the time.

“The examinations are being rescheduled to the period of the Late Oral examinations commencing May 4 which has been set aside as a contingency arrangement should that be necessary as a result of attrition from the examining teams owing to Covid-19.

“Unfortunately and regrettably, despite every effort made to provide the examinations as scheduled, deferring these examinations at short notice is a necessary step due to the high rates of Covid-19 in society.”