11 Apr 2022

Man arrested after armed robbery near Kildare-Carlow border

Gardaí have arrested a man following an armed robbery that occurred at a business premises in Pollerton, Co Carlow, late in the evening of Saturday, April 9.

At approximately 9pm, one masked man entered a business premises in Pollerton, which is near the south Kildare border, armed with a firearm and threatened staff members.  He demanded cash from the person behind the counter and left the scene with a large sum of cash. Nobody was injured during the robbery.

In a follow up search this evening, Sunday, April 10, a property in Carlow town was searched under warrant and during the course of the search a firearm and quantity of cash was recovered.  A man in his 60s was arrested and is currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Carlow Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.

