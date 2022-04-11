Kildare gardaí impound eight cars at Naas and Monasterevin checkpoints

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí impounded eight cars at Naas and Monasterevin checkpoints, it has been confirmed.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter: "Naas RPU operating checkpoints at Naas & Monasterevin recently where they impounded eight vehicles - one uninsured Jeep, two untaxed/untested vans over two years old, and five unaccompanied learner drivers.
"HGV with a worn tyre was also not allowed continue their journey until it was replaced," they added.
