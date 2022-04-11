Search

12 Apr 2022

Kildare's Curragh racecourse launches Newbridge Parishes Community Raceday

Kildare's Curragh racecourse launches Newbridge Parishes Community Raceday

Alongside the jockeys are Madison & Lilyrose Gorman, Moorefield GAA; Ryan Carr, Sarsfields GAA; Aoife Fox, Newbridge Town FC; Isabelle Doyle-McDonagh Newbridge RFC and Fr Ruairí O’Domhnail

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

11 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

The Newbridge Parishes Community Raceday, a very popular and fun family day in the racing calendar will return to The Curragh this year on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2.
 
In excess of €550,000 has been raised for projects benefiting the local community since the Newbridge Parishes Raceday was launched 35 years ago, including the development of the Parish Community Centre. 
 
This year’s raceday will acknowledge and celebrate how the community has come together to support each other over the past two years, with a variety of fund-raising activities taking place and funds distributed directly to community-based projects in the parish. 
 
The Coolmore Sottsass Mooresbridge Stakes is the feature race of an eight-race card, which takes its name from Moore’s Bridge, a local landmark close to the racecourse. Gates open at 11.30am with the first race at 1.10pm. 
 
A variety of free family entertainment will be hosted throughout the afternoon with a kids zone area packed with free children’s entertainment, performances from local stage schools and a Defence Forces display area.  Exhibition games by children from various local sports clubs will also take place between races on the racetrack. 
 
Family Tickets can be purchased in advance at Newbridge Parish Centre or from a member of the parish raceday committee.  Advance purchase is €20 per family ticket, €25 if purchased at the gate on raceday. 
 
There is also the opportunity to reserve a table of ten in the stylish setting of the Oaks Restaurant located in the spectacular new grandstand overlooking the parade ring.  Package includes reserved car parking, admission, racecard and 2-course A La Carte lunch. For bookings contact pkeane@curragh.ie and quote 'Newbridge Parishes Raceday'. 
  
Newbridge Parish Priest, Fr Ruairí O’Domhnaill, commented: “This is a very special day for our Parishes which raises much needed funds for various projects within our community.  We would like to thank the Curragh for their continued support of the Newbridge Parishes Raceday and we hope that everyone will join us on Monday May 2nd for what promises to be a thoroughly enjoyable day with lots of entertainment for all the family.”
 
Brian Kavanagh, CEO, Curragh Racecourse, said: “The Newbridge Parishes Raceday is an integral part of the Curragh season.  It has been a very difficult 2 years for everybody, and this is our opportunity to celebrate how the local community has come together to support each other and also to raise funds for some very worthwhile community based projects. The Curragh belongs to the people of Kildare and we want everyone to feel welcome, a place to meet in a safe environment and enjoy our great sport.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media