Kildare's Curragh racecourse launches Newbridge Parishes Community Raceday

The Newbridge Parishes Community Raceday, a very popular and fun family day in the racing calendar will return to The Curragh this year on Bank Holiday Monday, May 2.



In excess of €550,000 has been raised for projects benefiting the local community since the Newbridge Parishes Raceday was launched 35 years ago, including the development of the Parish Community Centre.



This year’s raceday will acknowledge and celebrate how the community has come together to support each other over the past two years, with a variety of fund-raising activities taking place and funds distributed directly to community-based projects in the parish.



The Coolmore Sottsass Mooresbridge Stakes is the feature race of an eight-race card, which takes its name from Moore’s Bridge, a local landmark close to the racecourse. Gates open at 11.30am with the first race at 1.10pm.



A variety of free family entertainment will be hosted throughout the afternoon with a kids zone area packed with free children’s entertainment, performances from local stage schools and a Defence Forces display area. Exhibition games by children from various local sports clubs will also take place between races on the racetrack.



Family Tickets can be purchased in advance at Newbridge Parish Centre or from a member of the parish raceday committee. Advance purchase is €20 per family ticket, €25 if purchased at the gate on raceday.



There is also the opportunity to reserve a table of ten in the stylish setting of the Oaks Restaurant located in the spectacular new grandstand overlooking the parade ring. Package includes reserved car parking, admission, racecard and 2-course A La Carte lunch. For bookings contact pkeane@curragh.ie and quote 'Newbridge Parishes Raceday'.



Newbridge Parish Priest, Fr Ruairí O’Domhnaill, commented: “This is a very special day for our Parishes which raises much needed funds for various projects within our community. We would like to thank the Curragh for their continued support of the Newbridge Parishes Raceday and we hope that everyone will join us on Monday May 2nd for what promises to be a thoroughly enjoyable day with lots of entertainment for all the family.”



Brian Kavanagh, CEO, Curragh Racecourse, said: “The Newbridge Parishes Raceday is an integral part of the Curragh season. It has been a very difficult 2 years for everybody, and this is our opportunity to celebrate how the local community has come together to support each other and also to raise funds for some very worthwhile community based projects. The Curragh belongs to the people of Kildare and we want everyone to feel welcome, a place to meet in a safe environment and enjoy our great sport.”