19 people on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

Naas Hospital
Some 19 people are being treated on trolleys in Naas Hospital today, having been admitted through the accident and emergency department.
There are two patients on trolleys at Tullamore Hospital and the figure for Portlaoise Hospital is 13.
