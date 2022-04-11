Safe cycleway/pathway needed is needed to new Kildare park

Sallins
A safe cycleway/pathway must be constructed to link a Kildare town with a new recreation park being planned for Kerdiffstown, near Naas.
Cllr Carmel Kelly has asked Kildare County Council to for information progress to secure funding for a feasibility study - to ensure there is a safe cycleway from Sallins to the new park at Kerdiffstown.
