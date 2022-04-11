Search

12 Apr 2022

Wedding bells for Kildare county councillor as Fine Gael's Evie Sammon gets married

Wedding bells for Kildare councillor as Fine Gael's Evie Sammon gets married

Evie Sammon and her husband Andy Reddin. PICTURE: Emma May Loughran

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

11 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

It’s official: one of Naas Municipal District’s county councillors, Evie Sammon, has tied the knot.

The Ballymore Eustace woman and her partner Andy Reddin were married on Friday, April 8, in Palmerstown House Estate, Naas surrounded by their families and friends.

They told the Leader: “We had an absolutely wonderful day celebrating our marriage with friends and family. The staff at Palmerstown House were fantastic and we danced the night away to Sax and the City Band.

PICTURE: Emma May Loughran

"We want to thank everyone for their well wishes and everyone who celebrated with us over the weekend in the Ballymore Inn. 

They concluded: "We’re looking forward to spending the rest of our lives together."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media