Search

12 Apr 2022

New strategy to tackle youth homelessness announced

New strategy to tackle youth homelessness announced

The Government has stated its commitment to working towards eradicating homelessness by 2030

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

11 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien today announced that the development of a new Youth Homelessness Strategy will now progress to an important phase of direct consultation with young people throughout the rest of this month.

Once these views have been received and incorporated, the Strategy will be finalised.

Chairing the third meeting of the National Homeless Action Committee (NHAC) today, Monday April 11, 2022, Minister O’Brien emphasised:

“It is essential that a Youth Homelessness Strategy that will tackle the causes of youth homelessness – and what actions are required to help young people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless – will be based on all available expertise, including the experiences of young people. 

“This Strategy will be informed by a wide range of views. A number of very useful consultations have already taken place and direct consultations with young people are scheduled for the end of this month.

“Reducing and eventually eliminating homelessness, including youth homelessness, will involve significant action by all sectors and this Government is committed to leading this national effort.”

The Minister added that he intended to publish the final Strategy in Q3 this year.  

The NHAC which met today was established on foot of a commitment under Housing for All. Members include representatives from key Government Departments, statutory bodies and stakeholder organisations.

The overarching objective of NHAC is to ensure that a renewed emphasis is brought to collaborating across Government to implement actions in Housing for All, along with bringing better coherence and coordination of homeless-related services in delivering policy measures and actions to address homelessness.

Beyond this, the Committee will also have a role in addressing emerging homeless-related issues and in developing further responses.

The Government has stated its commitment to working towards eradicating homelessness by 2030.

At NHAC’s first meeting in December 2021, it was agreed that the development of a Youth Homelessness Strategy would be an immediate priority.

The Strategy is in response to the need for an integrated, whole-of-Government approach to addressing youth homelessness, with a multitude of key stakeholders required to play a vital role in addressing the fundamental issues.

The Youth Homelessness Strategy will outline the causes of youth homelessness and what actions are required to help young people who are aged 18 – 24 and who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

Recognising the importance of capturing as many views as possible to inform the Strategy, it was agreed that a variety of Consultations would take place.

A three-week Public Consultation was launched in February 2022. A Consultation with representatives from local authorities took place in March 2022.

Views received via these Consultations have been considered and have informed the first draft of the Youth Homelessness Strategy which has been circulated to members of NHAC in advance of today’s meeting. Direct Consultations with young people are due to take place over the month of April.

Once all views received have been considered, the Strategy will be finalised. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media