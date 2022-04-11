Kildare County Council told to stop wasting energy

Cllr Colm Kenny
Kildare County Council has been asked to do more to save energy.
Naas councillor Colm Kenny has asked KCC to confirm its plans to switch off unnecessary indoor and outdoor lighting "and other electrically powered equipment" in Aras Chill Dara.
He said this could include the car park where lights are not required after hours.
