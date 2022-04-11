PHOTO GALLERY: Freddie White's sold out concert at Kildare's McAuley Place

Freddie White live in the Naas Arts & Culture Centre was the first event sold out at the venue since the pandemic began. Freddie White and Mark Hazzard (Manager McAuley Place) are pictured above after the event. The great night of music was enjoyed by all last Thursday, April 7.
Freddie has been part of the live music scene in Ireland since the 1970s and his albums continue to sell well, amongst his loyal and newfound fan base. Born in Cobh, Co. Cork into a musical family, by age of 17 he was playing professionally.
All photos by Aishling Conway.
