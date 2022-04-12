Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, April 12

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Murphy

Kilwogan, Celbridge, Kildare



MURPHY, Patrick (Pat) (Kilwogan, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) April 11th., 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Betty (Teresa) and much loved father of Eoin, Eamonn, Mairéad, Edel and Aideen and son of the late Owen (Skipper) and Elizabeth (Liz); Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren Rebecca, Emmet, Darragh, Anna, Conor, Lauren, Ryan, Amy, Adam and Éabha, sons-in-law Padraic and Matthew, daughters-in-law Marie, Ursula and Helen, brothers Jack and Owen, sister Patricia, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Wednesday evening (April 13th.) between 6 pm and 8 pm with prayers at 7:30 pm.

Removal on Thursday morning (April 14th.) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Funeral Prayers at 11 am followed by burial in the Donacomper Cemetery.

Pat’s funeral prayer service may be viewed (live only) by following this LINK.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of John Page

Oghill, Monasterevin, Kildare, W34 CK20



Beloved husband of Bernadette and much loved father of Anthony, Andrew, John and Kimberley. Deeply regretted by his loving family, father, mother, daughter in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters in law, nieces, nephews extended family relatives and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 3:00 to 8:00pm with rosary recital at 8:00. Removal on Thursday at 10:15am to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Nurney for funeral service. Interment afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

The death has occurred of John (Joe) Blackburne

The Downings, Prosperous, Kildare / Cabra, Dublin



Blackburne, John (Joe), The Downings, Prosperous, Co. Kildare and late of Ratoath Estate, Cabra, Dublin 7, April 7th 2022, peacefully at his home, beloved husband of Sarah and loving father of Paul, Marie and Colm; sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Brian, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am funeral mass, followed by cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society by clicking on the following link : https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate. The funeral mass can be viewed live on Thursday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://prosperousparish.net/webcam. The Commital Service in Newlands Cross Crematorium can be viewed at 12.40pm by clicking on the following link : https://www.dctrust.ie/location/newlands-cross/chapel-webstream.html.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Dunne (née Morgan)

Hybla, Monasterevin, Kildare



Retired National School Teacher and formerly of Killyan, Newbridge, Co. Galway. Beloved wife of the late Tommy, much loved mother of Mary and Mark. Adored grandmother of Thomas, Emily, Billy, Felicity, Nicholas and Vivian. Lovingly remebered by her son in law Liam, daughter in law Mairèad, brother Mark, best friends Liam Havens and Mary Kaye, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and many past pupils.

A life devoted to family, faith and education.

Reposing at the Chapel of Rest in Monasterevin on Tuesday from 6 to 8pm with rosary recital at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am in SS Peter & Paul's Church. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/

The death has occurred of Breda GERAGHTY (née Fitzgerald)

Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare / Clane, Kildare



GERAGHTY, Breda (née Fitzgerald), Roseberry, Newbridge and late of Firmount, Clane - 10th April 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Breda, predeceased by her loving husband Vincent and brothers Ernie, Andy and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Siobhán, sons Davoc and Cathal, grandchildren Brendan and Brian, son-in-law Ger (Cawley), Brendan's wife Rebecca, great-granddaughter Jaime, sisters Mary, Anne and Cecelia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours, friends and dedicated carers.



May Breda Rest in Peace





Reposing at her residence on Wednesday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for Prayer Service at 11am. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the church.