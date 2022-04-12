Rare bottle of Kildare whiskey fails to sell at online auction

The bottle of whiskey, the newspaper and the doctor's bag / PHOTO: whiskeybidder.com
A rare 142-year-old bottle of whiskey distilled in Monasterevin remained unsold following an online auction earlier this month.
The vintage bottle of Cassidy's Whiskey was found wrapped in a newspaper dated 1899 in a doctor’s Gladstone bag in a wardrobe.
The lot had a pre-auction guide price of between €12,000 and €14,000 at the whiskeybidders.com sale.
A total of 13 bids were received and the buying price only reached €5,500.
It's believed a higher bid may be privately offered to the vendor or the lot could also go to auction again.
The information note with the lot stated: "This is part of Irish Whiskey history, a super rare bottle from 1880. Cassidy's were a distillery based in Monasterevin Co Kildare which have been closed now for over 100 years.
The Cassidy family made whiskey from 1784 until 1921 at their mill in Monasterevin.
