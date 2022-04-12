Search

12 Apr 2022

Work starts on two-year build of €75m Penneys hub in Kildare

Juan Chaparro and Lorraine Culligan of the Primark Group, Jackie Wilde of general contractor TSL and Minister Martin Heydon

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

12 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Ground was officially broken last week on the new €75m warehousing and distribution depot being built by Penneys in the Great Connell Road area of Newbridge.
It is expected the hub will have a construction duration of over two years and will be complete by the end of summer 2024.
Penneys said the Newbridge depot will act as an all-island facility creating additional capacity and will serve its stores in on both sides of the Border.
When fully operational, the facility is expected to employ 212 people.
This employment is in addition to the peak construction work force of 270 for the project. Almost €4m in planning development contributions will be paid toKildare County Council.


The 500,000 square feet facility will comprise of a distribution centre, warehouse and office space on a sprawling 38-acre site.
The overall building will be 147m in width and 306m in length - or almost one-third of a kilometre long. 
The maximum height of the complex will be 23.5m.
The designs include provisions for a reception area, break room, training room and toilet/welfare facilities.
There will also be mezzanine office accommodation, meeting rooms and toilet/welfare facilities.
Also included in the plans is a transport office, a textile storage area and a security gatehouse.
The drawings feature a pallet storage building, a recovery recycling unit and a smoking shelter.
Penneys also said there will be 2.3 hectares of landscaping including native Irish trees, wildflower meadow and ponds.
The new facility will be in addition to the current depot in Naas Enterprise Park, which has serviced Penneys’ operations in Ireland for the last 17 years.

News

