12 Apr 2022

Restaurant in Naas, Kildare proposing big changes, planning permission documents show

Swans on the Green, Naas

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

12 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Recent planning permission documents show that a restaurant based in the town of Naas is planning to conduct some expansive changes.

Swans on the Green Limited, which was established in 2002, has sought consent from Kildare County Council (KCC) to construct a single storey and a two-storey extension to the front and rear of its building at its site on the Kilcullen Road in Naas, with a total floor area of 345.7m².

These new areas will comprise of a kitchen, prep area, seating area on ground floor and on mezzanine first floor.

Swans on the Green Limited is also seeking permission from KCC for internal alterations to existing shop, car parking for 15  cars, and also for all ancillary works.

The date received is listed as April 8, while the submission-by and due dates are listed as May 12 and June 2 respectively.

