12 Apr 2022

Kildare hurling manager reflects on opening day Christy Ring Cup win against Mayo

Kildare Manager David Herity says the best is yet to come for his hurlers

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

12 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare manager, David Herity admitted after his side's comprehensive win over Mayo in Ballina that the hosts failed to punish his side in the opening half. Kildare beat Mayo 5-26 to 0-11.

“We made a few changes before the break and it helped the team as we went in at half-time leading by five but that goal from Paul Divilly at the start of the second half really set us up, in many ways it killed off the game with the strong breeze in our favour.

“Division 2A was very competitive in the league but we really wanted to come down here and put in a fine performance and while Mayo relegated to 2B, they still had a few Tuairín boys to come back along with a few Dublin lads, Joe Mooney (Galway) also come in so we knew we could be up against it but or lads were brilliant and we managed to give six lads (one blood sub) some game time so the panel was tested.”

And with a few lads such as Gerry Keegan available after suspension for next Saturday's second game against London, along with a few others but the lads have worked tirelessly; Neil Ó Muineacháin back after a cruciate while Paul Divilly is just back as well so we will be getting stronger, hopefully, player-wise, from here on.”

The manager admitted that there is a huge competition for places, not just for the starting team but the 26 match day which is all positive.

“Overall very pleased, especially with the attitude of the players, during training and again here today, very positive.”

