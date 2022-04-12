Search

12 Apr 2022

Naas Hospital in Kildare has 26 patients with Covid-19

Patients advised to avoid Naas Hospital due to high numbers presenting there

Naas Hospital

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

12 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

There were 26 patients with Covid-19 at Naas Hospital up to this morning. 

There was also a further four people suspected of having the virus. 

Naas Hospital has dropped outside of the top ten hospital with the most number of Covid-19 cases - and is now in 16th position. 

Of the Covid-19 patients, two are being treated in ICU, according to daily HSE figures.

In addition, there were no general beds or ICU beds available in Naas up to this morning. 

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre was yesterday notified of 1,715 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19. In addition, on Sunday 10 April, 2,049 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.  

As of 8am yesterday, there were 1,081 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of whom 55 are in ICU.   

 

