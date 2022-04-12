Search

12 Apr 2022

Derelict sites in Kildare will be listed on council's website

Kildare

Aras Chill Dara, Naas

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

12 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

Information about derelict sites in County Kildare is to be put on the county council’s website.

Cllr Bill Clear, a long time campaigner for action to be taken against derelict sites, principally because of the housing crisis, asked that the register of sites be published on the KCC website “in line with other local authorities.”

Cllr Clear said that the council should be auditing towns within the county to assess the number of these sites.

He said that what he saw in Athy does not balance (with KCC information).

Cllr Bill Clear

In a report to a KCC meeting on March 28, official Joe Boland said that under the Derelict Sites Act, all planning authorities are required to establish and maintain a derelict sites register.

He added that the legislation simply requires that the “register shall be kept at the offices of the local authority and shall be available for inspection at the offices of the local authority during office hours”.

The KCC register is available for inspection at the council offices in Naas during normal opening hours.

He added: “As requested, the council will arrange to make the information available on the council website.”

He also said the councillors “ will appreciate that the register does not give a full picture of activity under derelict sites and essentially refers to cases that have not yet been resolved.”

News

