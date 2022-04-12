KWWSPCA Easter Egg Hunt and dog walk at Punchestown, Kildare, later this week

The Kildare and West-Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals' (KWWSPCA) renowned Easter Egg Hunt and Dog Walk will be making a return later this week.

The Easter Egg Hunt will start at 2pm and will continue until about 4pm, while the Dog Walk starts at 3pm.

The KWWSPCA has said that everyone is welcome, especially children and their dogs.

A statement from the society said: "There is no entry charge, but donations would be very welcome.

"We meet just inside the main gate to the racecourse in the car park on the left.

"For more information, please call 087 6803295.

"There is no need to register beforehand; just turn up on the day."

The Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Friday, April 15.