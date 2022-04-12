Kildare man 'had €150,000 worth of cocaine'

Naas Courthouse
A man charged in connection with the alleged discovery of a reported €150,000 worth of cocaine in Sallins appeared at Naas District Court.
Declan Coyle, 40, whose address was given as 3092 Hillview, Sallins, is being prosecuted for possession of the drug and possession for the purpose of sale or supply at that address on February 9, 2021.
Garda Conor Boyle told the court of arresting the defendant and he made no reply when charged. He said a bedroom was seached in Sallins and a large quantity of cocaine was found. The defendant was residing there.
The garda added that some €120,000 worth of the drug was found in a car, which was parked in a rear lane.
Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to September 8.
