12 Apr 2022

Calling Kildare Minecraft fans! MineVention returns to Ireland in October

YouTube stars Tycer, Sqaishey and Tomo aka Tomohawk, have been announced as specials guests at the two-day convention. Pic by Marc O' Sullivan

Ciarán Mather

12 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare fans of the renowned videogame Minecraft will be pleased to hear that 'MineVention' will be returning to Ireland this October.

YouTube stars Tycer, Sqaishey and Tomo aka Tomohawk, have been announced as specials guests at the two-day convention.

Launched in 2014, MineVention brings together fans of the popular computer game, with activities such as build battles, on-stage challenges, educational talks and panel discussions with creators, tournaments and costume competitions.

The event will also welcome leading Minecraft YouTube stars for free meet and greet opportunities with fans, and will include a sensory-friendly session on the morning of Sunday, October 23 to cater for children and families who need it.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s event, Lisa O' Brien, founder of MineVention, said: "It’s such a thrill to be bringing MineVention back this year and to welcome Minecraft fans from Kildare, and all over Ireland, back to an in-person convention after several years of lockdowns and restrictions.

Pic: Marc O’Sullivan

"When we launched our first event in Galway in 2014, tickets sold out in just nine hours and year-on-year it gets more popular. 

She continued: "We’re hoping to welcome first-time visitors or new fans of Minecraft who have perhaps only discovered the game during the last couple of years.

"In terms of what fans can expect this year, we have listened to families by introduced morning and afternoon sessions to accommodate those who might be travelling from further afield.

Ms O' Brien concluded: "Each session will be jam-packed with activities and opportunities to meet our YouTube stars, and we’ll be announcing more exciting additions to the line-up over the coming months so keep an eye on our social media channels!"

YouTuber Tycer added: "It’s fantastic to see MineVention return, and I can’t wait to come and meet Kildare Minecraft fans!

"The Minecraft community has grown and grown, especially over the last few years when so many of us have had to rely on online games to connect with friends.

"It’s great to be getting back on the road to meet everyone face to face!" he added.

MineVention will take place at City North Hotel, Gormanstown, County Meath, on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Tickets for MineVention are on sale now from €15 and are available at: www.minevention.com.

News

