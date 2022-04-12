Search

12 Apr 2022

Doctors begin balloting for industrial action following damning survey

The survey was conducted by non-consultant hospital doctors (NCHD) on 7,500 NCHDs. PICTURE: File Pic

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

12 Apr 2022 9:33 PM

Junior doctors across the country have begun balloting for industrial action following the release of concerning findings from a recent survey.

In response, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has said that it will consider various steps to have the situation addressed, including the possibility of industrial action, if the HSE fails to address the issues raised by NCHDs.

According to the survey, which was conducted by non-consultant hospital doctors (NCHD) on 7,500 NCHDs, revealed that 91 per cent feel they have little or no control over their work lives, while 40 per cent said that they have worked over 24 hours in one shift.

It also found that 50 per cent of the doctors have experienced difficulties taking annual leave and 91 per cent of hospitals do not provide locum cover when a doctor is absent.

Furthermore, 48 per cent of respondents postponed starting a family for fear of the impact on training opportunities.

In addition, the IMO recently detailed cases of doctors collapsing while mid-surgery due to exhaustion and pulling into petrol stations for a nap due to tiredness after work.

According to The Irish Examiner, Dr Rachel McNamara, a member of the NCHD committee of the IMO, referred to the findings as 'shocking, but not hugely surprising.'

"It wouldn’t be accepted, I think, in any other profession to be working 36 hours in a row in such a responsible capacity; it just can’t be allowed to continue," she said.

Meanwhile, the HSE reports 98 per cent compliance in hospitals with the European directive, which limits the length of a doctor’s shift to 24 hours, and 84 per cent compliance with the 48-hour working week rule.

However, Dr John Cannon, chair of the NCHD committee, disagreed with this statement, adding that this was not the 'lived experience' of junior doctors.

News

