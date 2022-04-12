PHOTOS: Kildare Defence Forces members raise money for IMNDA and Aoibheann's Pink Tie at Whitewater SC

Sean McEvoy, Thomas Lonergan, Tahlia Britton and Gary Lehane. PICTURES: AISHLING CONWAY
Members of the Defence Forces Physical Training Instructor Course of 2022 raised money for charity during a gruelling physical fundraiser in Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge, last week.
The soldiers continuously ran on a treadmill as well as cycling a stationary bike for nine hours, while shaking buckets and inviting donations from members of the public for their efforts.
All money raised will go to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Aoibheann's Pink Tie, a children's cancer charity, the latter in the name of Amber Gaughran Creane. Enniscorthy girl Amber is a daughter of a serving soldier who is currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia.
