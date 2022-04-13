Search

13 Apr 2022

"Think before accepting food or drink" - Garda advice to Kildare people about meeting online

onlinesecurity

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

13 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

An Garda Síochána has issued advice to the public in general when speaking with, or intending to meet up with, persons they have met online, such as dating sites.

The information has been issued as fears arose that two men who died violently in Sligo area may have met their attackers online. 

The advice is as follows: 
• Get a face picture from the person you intend to meet. Be very cautious of a person who doesn't share a recent face picture with you, particularly after you have shared yours.


• If they don't want to share a face picture, consider asking them to go on a live video call (many apps have this option built in so you don't have to share your mobile number).

• Ask for their social media handles. Do you have friends in common on Instagram or Facebook? Be wary of new accounts with low follower count and few posts.

• Let friends know where you're going - send a text to a trusted friend or in a group chat, include your live location so you can be found if you need help.

• Meet in a public place first. Take a few minutes to chat and feel confident you want to proceed before going somewhere private.

• Think before accepting food or drink. Unless you've seen them prepare it - it's best not to accept to avoid being spiked.

• If an emergency unfolds, call 999. If something happens - report it!

News

