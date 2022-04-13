Kildare U20 football manager announces team to play Laois in tomorrow's quarter final

Kildare U20 football manager Brian Flanagan announces team to play Laois in quarter final
Kildare U20 football manager Brian Flanagan announces the team that will play Laois in the Eirgrid Leinster U20 Football Championship quarter final tomorrow.
Starting Team
1. Cormac Barker - Kilcullen
2. Harry O'Neill - Clane
3. Dean O'Donoghue - Celbridge
4. Mark Maguire - Naas
5. Tom Martin - Suncroft
6. James McGrath - Athy
7. Tommy Gill - Carbury
8. Brendan Gibbons - Kilcock
9. Luke Killian - Sallins
10. Niall O'Regan - Celbridge
11. Daniel Lynam - Caragh
12. Adam Fanning - Clane
13. Darragh Swords - Caragh
14 -Shane Farrell Kilcock
15 - Eoin Bagnall Allenwood
Squad
16. Cian Burke - Clane
17. Ryan Burke - Caragh
18. Tomas Von Engelbrecten - Johnstownbridge
19. Jack McKevitt - Naas
20. Jack Quinn - Leixlip
21. Cian Shanahan - Clane
22. Callum Bolton - Sarsfields
23. Aedan Boyle - Clogherinkoe
24. James Dalton - Sallins
Staff
Manager - Brian Flanagan
Selector - Emmet Bolton
Selector Brian Lacey
S&C & Selector - Mark Scanlon
Physio - Mark Cornish
Kitman - Mick Corley
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.