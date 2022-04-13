FREE Easter egg hunt in Smyths Toys Superstores in Kildare with HUGE prize
Smyth's Toy Superstores are hosting their annual free Easter egg hunt and will be held across all Smyths Toy Superstores throughout Ireland on Saturday April 16. The hunt begins at 9am with a chance to win a 10ft trampoline.
To participate, children can pick up their clue sheets in-store on the day. They will then take on a series of questions, designed to take them on an adventure through the store. Easter Egg hunt participants will be in with a chance to win a 10ft trampoline.
Easter Eggs are limited to one per child, and the hunt begins at 9am, so don’t miss out! Hurry along to your local Smyths Toys Superstore this Saturday, April 16, and kickstart the Easter weekend with fun, free chocolate, and maybe even a trampoline!
